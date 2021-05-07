Rare cancer diagnoses for young San Diego mother

A 36-year-old mother who beat thyroid cancer was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare cancer for anyone under age 40.

A young mother battling cancer for the second time is spending this Mother’s Day with a new perspective. Lannie Loveday is only 36-years-old and was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a diagnosis that usually occurs in people over 65.

“It’s the second cancer that makes you think, 'wow, what’s wrong with me, why again?'” said Loveday.

She became a mother two years ago to Melannie.

“It's everything you thought it would be and nothing you thought it would be,” said Loveday.

Shortly after Melannie was born Lannie was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at age 35.

She beat that but last December she went to urgent care with severe back pain. Her bloodwork showed high protein levels, so she was referred to Dr. Jennifer Fisher, an oncologist through Sharp Healthcare.

“I got her chart and I saw her labs and said, ‘ok Multiple Myeloma,’ assuming this was a 65-year-old woman and when I found out she was 36, l looked at her date of birth, I was shocked,” said Fisher, Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego.

A mass was found on Lannie's spine and she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells called plasma cells that destroys the bones and kidneys and blood counts. The good plasma cells fight off infections. The cancer often occurs in men and patients over age 65 and only about one percent to those younger than age 40.

There is no cause, and there is no cure.

“If it wasn’t for that [urgent care] doctor that did that extra thorough blood work I probably would have gone to the chiropractor thinking I had back problems,” said Loveday.

The 36-year-old mother who works fulltime at Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers has already gone through one round of radiation.

“I feel much, much better after that...so far... until I get to see the oncologist again and the reality hits again that it is still there,” said Loveday.

The average life expectancy is four years, but some have lived 20 years from diagnoses. Dr. Fisher says in Lannie’s case they caught it early and not as aggressive.

“I have lots of hope for her because she is so young and healthy and her attitude is amazing,” said Dr. Fisher.

Lannie will manage the cancer for the rest of her life with drug treatments, chemo and bone marrow transfers.

Because of the treatments she will not be able to naturally conceive so she is undergoing fertility treatment to preserve her eggs.

Her husband is a photographer and they are the providers for her mother as well.

There’s been an outpouring of support on a GoFundMe with a $100,000 goal.

“I felt like this could be an opportunity for me to help her and ease that emotion and frustration because you think about the cancer, but the financial aspects come in, you don't want to be a burden to the family,” said Eric Loveday, Lannie’s husband.

As unfair as this diagnosis is for a young mother, Lannie has accepted it and knows she will cherish each day, especially Mother’s Day.

“I have no choice but to move forward for my little daughter because she also depends on me,” said Loveday.