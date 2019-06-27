SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank asked residents Thursday to give blood to maintain the integrity of the county's blood supply throughout summer.

Blood supplies often fall to low levels during summer, according to the blood bank, because donors may be on vacation and schools where blood drives are often held are closed for summer break. Despite the shortage, the need for blood donations is constant and can require donations from new donors.

"We're asking our community to keep our blood supply at a safe level by donating before the holiday weekend, which is especially challenging" said San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis. "There is no substitute for blood -- donations are needed now."

In addition to the blood bank's normal hours, prospective donors can visit the blood bank's downtown San Diego and Escondido locations on the Fourth of July holiday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to donate. Blood donations can also be made at the blood bank's various mobile drives.

Eligible donors must be age 17 or older, at least 114 pounds and in good general health, according to the blood bank. The blood bank will take walk- in donors but encourages prospective donors to make an appointment at sandiegobloodbank.org/donate or by calling 800-469-7322.