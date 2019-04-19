SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank will kick off a three-day blood drive Friday in celebration of Easter weekend.



Residents who donate blood throughout the weekend will receive a candy- filled egg as well as a gift -- like an Amazon gift card or vouchers for restaurants like Burger Lounge, Chick-fil-A and Jersey Mikes. Donors can also receive 50 bonus donation points to spend in the blood bank's donor store.



Eligible donors must be age 17 or older, at least 114 pounds and in general good health. The blood bank advises that donors eat a hardy meal and stay hydrated before donating. Prospective donors are also required to show picture identification before donating.



Donors can receive their rewards for donating at any of the blood bank's six locations around the county. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment to donate blood, but it is not required. Prospective donors can schedule an appointment and find donation center locations at sandiegobloodbank.org/easter or by calling 800-469-7322.