San Diego blood banks sounding alarm on need for blood donations

A surge of elective surgeries and organ transplants that were held off during the pandemic are depleting the U.S. blood supply including in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego blood banks are sounding the alarm. There is a nationwide blood shortage that could delay surgeries and cancer therapies in San Diego that were already postponed during the pandemic.

Donors are not taking a holiday. On Monday, donors were donating platelets and blood at the American Red Cross in Kearny Mesa.

“I've been donating blood since I was 16,” said Sara McKee, donor.

Platelet and blood donors like McKee are needed right now especially coming off a holiday when there are more trauma patients treated in area hospitals.

“There is a concern that we have to cancel surgeries to be able to keep emergency rooms open and trauma centers,” said Dr. Ross Herron, MD, Chief Medical Director of the American Red Cross.

Coupled with the holiday, blood banks say the surge of elective surgeries and organ transplants that were held off during the pandemic are depleting the U.S. blood supply and in San Diego.

“I've been in blood banking nearly 30 years and this is one of the worst shortages I've ever seen,” said Herron.

The American Red Cross says in San Diego they currently only have one-day supplies of O+ and O- blood types which are often found in Latino populations. The need for B+ and B- blood is also needed which is often found in African Americans.

It’s a similar case for the San Diego Blood Bank.

“In most blood types, we are at about a two-day supply. Ideally, we like to at least have a seven-day supply on the shelves,” said Claudine Van Gonka, San Diego Blood Bank, Director of Community Relations and Marketing.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

“What we are asking that for our own community to come out now,” said Van Gonka.

Cancer patients rely on donors like McKee who donated platelets. Some cancer therapies were delayed during the pandemic and now there is a demand for platelets.

“I've been donating a long time so I've definitely got the call when they were short before on blood but nothing [like] what it's been like in the last couple of weeks or months,” said McKee.

Blood banks said the shortage is expected to last all summer so they’re trying to get ahead of it by making a plea to current and potential new donors, adding more blood drives and increasing hours.

“It always feels good to donate. [It's] such an easy thing to do and help people,” said McKee.

Donating blood can take about an hour and platelet donations can take two hours. A pint of blood can save up to three lives.

To donate at the San Diego Blood Bank which has eight locations across the county, click here.

The American Red Cross has several donation opportunities coming up:

