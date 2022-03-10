San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines

According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, "beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday.

According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell conditions pushing ocean waters from the south to the north, and "beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards."

The county issued a water contact warning for the Imperial Beach shoreline in early September.

Due to excessive bacteria levels, an advisory remains in effect for Campland in Mission Bay, the Children's Pool in La Jolla, La Jolla Cove, Shelter Island and Tidelands Park in Coronado, according to the county.