SAN DIEGO — Nearly a dozen health center organizations in San Diego County received nearly $1.7 million in grants from the U.S. Health and Human Services Agency, it was announced Wednesday.

The funding awarded to the 11 health centers, which are partnered with Health Center Partners of Southern California, will be used to continue making improvements to community healthcare by expanding access, improving care quality, addressing potential disparities in care and expanding on the use of technology in healthcare.

"Health Center Partners' members are at the forefront of high-quality care, serving more than 800,000 patients across Southern California,''Health Center Partners President and CEO Henry Tuttle said. "We congratulate our members for positively contributing to the physical and mental health of their patients and for being vital economic drivers in the Southern California region.''

Borrego Health received the largest award in the region and the state at $383,223. San Ysidro Health, Community Health Systems, Imperial Beach Community Clinic, La Maestra Community Health Centers, Mountain Health, Neighborhood Healthcare, North County Health Services, San Diego Family Care, Vista Community Clinic and San Diego American Indian Health Center also received grants.

HHSA awarded grants to more than 1,200 health centers in the U.S. with funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration as part of the department's Quality Improvement Awards program.

"This week's awards recognize especially high-achieving healthcenters,'' HHSA Secretary Alex Azar said. "America's health centers are essential to producing results on our actionable public health challenges, like HIV/AIDS and the opioid crisis, as well as to building a healthcare system that delivers better value and puts the patient at the center.''