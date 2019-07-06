SAN DIEGO — It's a boy! At least it was over at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital.



Over a 24-hour period, the hospital delivered 12 babies and all of them were boys.



“I think after we had a few, we said, 'hey that’s another boy and another boy,' and then after 24 hours, we said, 'oh my goodness',” said Perinatologist Joanna Adamczak.

The birth times for the 12 mothers range from early Wednesday June 5 down to late that night.



Baby boy Lincoln Ray Harrison was born to first time parents Breana and Steven Harrison, who are from San Diego. He was named after president Abraham Lincoln.



The couple didn’t learn until Friday that their baby boy was one of a dozen male babies, all born within a 24-hour period at the same hospital.

The news brought more excitement as they are overjoyed with their baby boy.



“It’s my first child, so I was, like, is everything going to be okay. I tried to keep a tough face, but it has been a really good experience -- something very memorable we will put in the scrapbook,” Steven Harrison said.



All 12 moms and their babies are doing well.