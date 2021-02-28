San Diego kids thank healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19

Children at Village of Promise dealing with the impact of having incarcerated parents were inspired to do something good for someone else.

SAN DIEGO — The staff at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital were given a special gift Saturday by children from Village of Promise. They say they wanted to show their appreciation for all the staff has done to help save lives during the pandemic.

They didn’t have to do this, but these kids wanted to say how grateful they are for those on the front line fighting COVID-19, even as they deal with other issues affecting their own families.

“This is so heartwarming. I feel so appreciated. I love what they did. We have been working so hard,” said Tina Sufan, a Registered Nurse at Sharpe Mesa Vista Hospital.

Nothing but words of gratitude expressed by Tina Sufan, a registered nurse at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. Children from Village of Promise surprised the hospital staff with gift bags as a thank you for the tireless efforts during the pandemic.

“Considering they have their own issues going on, that they have struggles in their life as well, for them to take the time out and do this for us, I really, really appreciate it. We appreciate what they did,” Sufan said.

Children and teens at Village of Promise who dealing with the impact of having parents who are incarcerated were inspired to do something good for someone else. They put together 60 self-care gift bags with a blanket, tea, chocolate, essential oils and a journal for the staff in the COVID-19 unit.

“I’m glad and I appreciate being able to come out here today, for everyone to set things up to be able to give back to the nurses and doctors that have been helping the community lately,” said Kyle Bush, one of the teens from Village of Promise.

Sufan says the entire staff has been affected by the pandemic professionally and personally and this good deed gives them hope and promise for the future.

“I just want to tell the Village of Promise kids to work hard, be kind, and let nothing stand in your way,” said Sufan.