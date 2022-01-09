SDSU student tests positive for monkeypox

According to the SDSU, the student who tested positive for monkeypox lives off-campus and they have had limited access to campus and the exposure risk is low.

"Student Health Services has confirmed today, Sept. 1, that a San Diego State University student who lives off campus in San Diego has tested positive for monkeypox (MPX). This is the first known case among members of the SDSU community. The student lives off campus and has had limited access to campus, and the exposure risk is low. The student is also off campus isolating and recovering.



Student Health Services is monitoring the case with our county partners. Close contacts of the non-residential student have already been identified and have been directly notified through contact tracing conducted by Student Health Services"