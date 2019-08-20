SAN DIEGO — San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency on Tuesday announced the confirmation of a measles case in a fully immunized resident who came into contact with the 11-month-old infant who contracted the virus earlier this month after traveling to the Philippines.

Local health officials say an investigation of the case is ongoing and the infected person may have exposed the public at the 85 Degree Bakery Cafe on Aug. 15-18 and at a Ralphs supermarket on Aug. 16.