SAN DIEGO —

Half a million seniors call San Diego County “home.” That number's expected to double in the next decade.

Seniors can find hospitals intimidating because they don't always cater to their needs. San Diegans are hoping to change that.

On Monday, nine healthcare organizations from around the county gathered at UCSD health to pledge to join the "Senior Emergency Care Initiative." The goal is to have all emergency rooms across the county become accredited for geriatric care by 2021.

"Many of them have Alzheimer's or dementia or other critical medical problems that are different from others that are much younger,” said Dianne Jacob, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

It's the first such countywide public-private commitment in the nation. West Health and the County of San Diego have contributed $700,000 to the effort.