SAN DIEGO —

A man who tried to commit suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge is sharing his story of survival. He spoke with a group in La Jolla on Thursday to help others with mental health issues.

Kevin Hines says he is living proof of how people can go from a dark place to their most beautiful moment. When he was 19, he tried to kill himself by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

"I thought it was an easy way to stop the pain,” said Hines.

While plummeting 200 feet, he says he knew he had made a mistake.

Of the almost 1,700 suicide attempts at the Golden Gate Bridge since it opened in 1937, 34 have survived and only 5 have regained full physical mobility.

Hines says he is using his second chance at life to spread the message of hope, recovery and wellness - making him the only Golden Gate Bridge jump survivor to actively advocate for mental health awareness.

In La Jolla on Thursday, Hines spoke at the Jewish Family Service luncheon to support mental health. He said he is living with bipolar disorder.

"I see things, hear things that don't exist to anyone but me,” he said.

Hines’ acclaimed documentary "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" also came out Thursday. It's part of a global mission to help reduce the number of suicides and attempts around the world.

If you are dealing with mental health issues or are suicidal there is help. You can text CNQR to 741741. For more information on mental health and how you can get help in San Diego visit UP2SD.org.