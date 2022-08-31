Water contact advisory for Dog Beach in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Swimmers and surfers were advised Tuesday to stay out of the water at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach because of a sewage spill.
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) provided no details on the sewage spill, only that it happened upstream from the San Diego River outlet in Ocean Beach and may impact ocean waters. The advisory is expected to last 72 hours.
For updates on beach advisory and closure information please visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call their 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.