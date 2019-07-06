LA MESA, Calif. — A La Mesa man commemorated D-Day with a unique tribute that sits inside of his garage. Mark Loeb, a self-proclaimed history buff created the replica model of the invasion of Omaha Beach.

He told News 8 that every soldier, tree and barricade was strategically placed. Loeb does this as a hobby out of his interest in major events that have changed the world. He spent around $1200 to commemorate D-Day the day when the United States, Britain and Canadian forces stormed Nazi occupied French beaches in Normandy.