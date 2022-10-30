Homeless man tragically killed crossing street had gotten clean, was turning life around

The family of Johnathan Hadley, 31, have few recent photos to remember him by, but the photos they do have, they cherish.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man experiencing homelessness in Modesto was tragically killed while crossing McHenry Avenue. It came at a time when his family says he was turning his life around after battles with mental health and drug addition.

To his family, he always was and will always be the little brother.

“He was always laughing, always joking," said Nicole Fox, Hadley's sister. ”He was just that little brother, you know?”

Those memories are how Fox is going to remember the life of 31-year-old Johnathan Hadley. The family is holding onto the good memories they have of him.

“I remember many weekends spent at the football field. He was so small, quick and sneaky the coaches would call him Johnny 'The Lightning Hand' Hadley,” Fox said.

Hadley was killed after being hit by at least two vehicles last weekend. Both vehicles pulled over and stayed at the scene, but as for Hadley, it was too late. He ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital.

The family told ABC10 this happened at a turning point for Hadley after his battle with drug addiction and mental illness.

“The last few weeks of his life were good; I know he had so much love and support. He was clean and smiling,” Fox said.

While his life came to an end, his family wants a portion of his story to continue and to make sure his memory doesn't end there. They’re calling on local leaders to provide more help for those dealing with drug addiction or mental illness.

“I think they need to take it more serious," said Rose Rogers, Hadley's mother. "There’s a lot of people that stand on the corner talking to themselves or women with buggies. They haven’t had a shower. No one wants anything to do with them.”

The family said they also hope to open a shelter someday for homeless battling drug addiction or mental health issues.

“Sometimes people just need to know they’re loved regardless of their choices,” Fox said.