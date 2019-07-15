In the days leading up to Sunday’s anticipated immigration raids by ICE, protesters across the country including in San Diego, took to the streets with outrage. Last month, President Trump announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be taking in immigrants who were issued deportation orders by a judge after being released. The operation was delayed at first but on Sunday got underway.

The Trump administration confirmed Friday it planned on targeting around 2,000 immigrants who were issued deportation orders by a judge after being released. Speaking Sunday morning, the acting Chief of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan said ICE’s duty is to enforce the law and maintain the credibility of the system.

"Their priority has always been, and it will be, to go after those that are criminal aliens, meaning those people that are here illegally and have committed additional crimes against American citizens,” said Morgan.

The threat of widespread raids sent immigration communities in the 10 cities targeted into a panic. But by late Sunday afternoon the raids seemed to be getting off to a slow start with only a handful of arrests being reported.

"I don't know what's happening in other cities. I don't know what you guys are hearing,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I do know this is not about the security of the people of this country, and it's not about enforcing the law. This is a political act by this president.”

In Florida, there were reports of ICE agents knocking on doors in immigrant communities but it's unclear if any arrests were made.

Sunday morning democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar also called the operation a political ploy.

"Why would you alert them on a Sunday? Why? Because you want to make news, right? It's not about getting security risks deported,” Klobuchar said.

The Los Angeles Times reported no arrests in the L.A. area as of 3 p.m. Sunday. City leaders had warned immigrants about what to do if approached and it’s believed many went into hiding.