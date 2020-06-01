CHASKA, Minn. — It's not every day that a sheriff gets a letter from an inmate that's signed "sincerely."

That's probably why the Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of this one on its official Twitter account.

The letter, addressed to Sheriff Jason Kamerud and dated Jan. 3, praises the facility and the staff at the Carver County Detention Center.

The writer says, "your bailiffs, program staff, and all corrections officers have been nothing short of patient, respectful, and encouraging; adding humor on the days when its (sic) needed most."

The person who wrote the letter told the sheriff, "You've provided me a safe environment for personal reflection and growth." They also commended the building for its "exceptional" cleanliness.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office post on Twitter said the letter was a "great show of appreciation" to the staff.

"As you can imagine, they don't get a lot of Thank Yous in their line of work," the post said. "Our Mission statement is to treat everyone with respect and dignity and to do so with honor, integrity and pride."

