SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and three others injured in a multi-car crash on Interstate 805 in North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. just south of El Cajon Boulevard and involved a GMC box-truck that collided with a white Kia Optima sedan and a black Mercedes sedan, CHP said.

The drive of the Kia Optima got out of the vehicle and was struck by the black Mercedes sedan and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box-truck and the two people in the black Mercedes were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CHP said.

Southbound traffic was temporarily shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.