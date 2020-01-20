SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a power pole off Interstate 8 in La Mesa and caught fire Monday, killing at least one person, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on eastbound I-8 near Spring Street, according to CHP.

CHP said officers responded to the incident and found the vehicle fully engulfed in the right lane. Dispatchers said at least one person died in the crash. No further details were provided.

Emergency crews shut down multiple eastbound I-8 lanes during the morning commute.