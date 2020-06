The driver of a minivan crashed into a traffic signal, sparking a fire.

SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in the North County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound SR-76 and Via Monserate in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

That person died at the scene. No one else was inside the van.