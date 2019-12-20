SAN DIEGO — One person died after a vehicle merged onto a freeway in Mission Valley in the wrong direction, crashing head-on into another vehicle, according the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 11:30 Thursday night when the driver was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 and merged onto Interstate 8, heading eastbound in westbound lanes.

The CHP said witnesses called 911 to report the wrong-way driver but a few moments later, the vehicle crashed head-on into another car. One person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, but it was unclear if that person later died or if there was another injury in the crash.

The CHP temporarily closed lanes to investigate what happened, but re-opened them shortly before 3:00 a.m. Friday.