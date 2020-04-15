SAN DIEGO — One man was fatally injured and multiple people were stabbed in a fight near a 7-Eleven in Spring Valley, authorities said Wednesday.



Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported "a loud disturbance involving 15 to 20 people" near the 7- Eleven on the corner of Grand Avenue and Jamacha Road, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. William Amavisca said.



A second caller told dispatchers a short time later that some of those people had knives and bats, Amavisca said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Department said the current COVID-19 pandemic does pose its own set of challenges for law enforcement.



“Obviously, people are not supposed to be out, there supposed to be staying home and safe to avoid the COVID-19 spread. However, we’re investigating a homicide now,” San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.



Several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment following the fight and one of those victims was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the lieutenant said. Multiple people were stabbed, but it was not immediately clear if the deceased victim was one of those.



Details regarding the victims and the circumstances leading up to the deadly encounter were scarce Wednesday morning, but deputies did question several people at the scene.



Homicide investigators were still determining how many suspects were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.