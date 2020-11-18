1 killed in crash along SR-94 near Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorist fatally hit a person earlier Wednesday morning in Spring Valley, according to California Highway Patrol.



The incident occurred around midnight near State Route 94 and Avocado Blvd, according to CHP.



Another crash happened during the traffic back up along SR-94. There’s no word on how many people were involved in that accident.



The roads will remain closed until further notice, CHP said.



The cause of the crash was under investigation.



The name of the victim was not disclosed.