SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, authorities reported Thursday.



The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Kempton Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to California Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were walking across the street when they were struck by the SUV. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the woman died at the scene.

No details about the victim or the vehicle that struck the victim were immediately available.



CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.