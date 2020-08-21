1 person killed, another injured in San Ysidro crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A vehicle crashed into two traffic signs killing one person and injuring another Friday morning near San Ysidro High School, according to California Highway Patrol.



The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on the Caliente Avenue offramp near State Route 905 in San Ysidro, according to the CHP.



The Caliente Avenue onramp from SR-905 will remain closed until further notice, CHP said.



The cause of the crash was under investigation.



The name of the victim was not disclosed.