SAN DIEGO — Two men were killed and two men were injured after they jumped off a freeway overpass following a solo crash on State Route 56 in the Carmel Valley area.



The crash, involving a Nissan Altima, happened shortly before 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound SR-56 just west of Carmel Valley Road, according to a California Highway Patrol.



A caller told dispatchers the sedan spun out and hit the center divider, then the occupants got out of the car, according to the CHP.



Four of the men ran across the freeway before jumping over the bridge's edge -- possibly to avoid getting hit by an oncoming vehicle -- and dropped at least 50 feet into an embankment below, officials said.



The fall left two men dead and two men with unknown injuries, according to CHP. No details about the victims were immediately available.



CHP officers requested helped from the San Diego Police Department to search the area for two other men who may have fled the crash scene, according to reports.



The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.