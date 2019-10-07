SAN DIEGO — Two people are dead, two injured, and two on the run after a bizarre accident in the North County.

The California Highway Patrol says the two killed fell to their deaths after they jumped from a bridge following a car crash on State Route 56 in Carmel Valley.

A Nissan Altima with six people inside was traveling east on SR-56 near Carmel Valley Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when the car lost control and hit the center divide on the bridge, according to CHP officials.

Officials said the six people inside got out of the car and ran across the freeway lanes possibly to avoid the oncoming traffic. Four people from the group jumped over the railing, not knowing they were leaping from a bridge, the CHP said. The four fell 50-75 feet from the structure, and CHP officials said two died at the scene. The two other people were taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with unknown injuries. Two others did not jump and reportedly fled the scene.

