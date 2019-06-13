SAN DIEGO — Two women were rescued from an elevator at the University Club downtown after it fell several stories.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew was called to the Symphony Towers building located at 750 B Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say the women were taking the elevator to the University Club on the 36th floor and the elevator dropped about four floors before coming to a stop. Luckily, the women had their cellphones and were able to call for help.



After about three hours, workers with the elevator company were able to get them out. Both women were taken to the hospital for evaluation.