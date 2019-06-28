SAN DIEGO — A 65-foot fishing boat, dubbed the Pacifica, ran aground off Mission Beach early Friday morning, prompting a response from emergency crews.



The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. near San Fernando Place, just south of Belmont Park, according to the San Diego Police Department



SDPD said 21 people were found aboard the ship, including five crew members, had to be helped off the boat by lifeguards.



Officers said medics were requested to the area, but no injuries have been reported so far.



San Diego Lifeguards, and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the scene.

A tug boat began pulling the boat back out to sea about an hour later and the boat was moved offshore by 6:30 a.m.



The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident.





