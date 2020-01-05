4 teenagers carjack Lyft driver at gunpoint near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint by four teenagers near Petco Park Thursday night.



The 22-year-old driver picked up the four boys, between 15 and 17 years old, and took them to the area of Imperial Avenue and Park Boulevard, where they arrived about 6:45 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



After the car entered a parking lot, one boy pointed a gun at the driver and demanded the car, Heims said.



The boys took the 2015 Hyundai Sonata and drove northwest on Tony Gwynn Drive, according to Heims.



The car's license plate number is 8FCE374.



Anyone who sees the car, or has information about the suspects, was encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.