Answering your questions on the Breonna Taylor case

Breaking down facts in the Breonna Taylor investigation from Daniel Cameron's announcement and public records.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron detailed his office's investigation into Breonna Taylor's death Wednesday following the Jefferson County grand jury's decision to indict former officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment.

Hankison was the only officer identified in the investigation indicted, with Cameron saying he fired shots that went into a neighbor's apartment.

As Taylor's case continues to grab the nation's attention, we answer your top questions.

Did police enter the wrong apartment?

No, police did not go to the wrong apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death. LMPD obtained a search warrant for Taylor's address as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

In the warrant obtained by WHAS11, Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover and Adrian Walker were listed as the main subjects. The warrant does list Taylor's name and date of birth, along with images of the apartment. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker was not listed on any warrants.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who led the raid at Taylor's apartment, said there were a total of five warrants out that night. He told LMPD's PIU his officers did not write the warrant nor did they do the investigation. Joshua Jaynes, the detective who obtained the warrant, believed Glover had been stashing drugs or money at her apartment. No drugs nor money were found.

Documents show a no-knock order was requested because Glover and Adrian Walker had a history of attempting to destroy evidence, flee police or compromise detectives with surveillance cameras.

Was a no-knock warrant used?

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, officers did knock and announce themselves the night they executed a search warrant at Taylor's apartment.

Kenneth Walker told police he did not hear police announce themselves, and several neighbors told the New York Times they did not hear police announce themselves.

Was Breonna Taylor sleeping in bed when she was shot?

Kenneth Walker told police he and Taylor were awake in bed, watching a movie, when they heard a loud knock at the door. He said they then jumped out of bed when they heard more banging.

"When we come out, get out of the bed, walking towards the door, the door like comes off the hinges so I just let off one shot," Walker said. "Still can't see who it is or anything."

Taylor was in the hallway when she was fatally shot by police.

Was Breonna Taylor an EMT when she died?

University of Louisville Health said Taylor was an emergency room technician at UofL Health-Medical Center East at the time of her death. Attorneys for Taylor's estate said she was also working at another hospital as an ER technician and had plans to become a nurse.

Taylor's family said she was an EMT for Louisville Metro before becoming an ER technician. WHAS11 has a pending request for Taylor's personnel files.

UofL Health's Board of Director announced a nursing scholarship in Taylor's name. The Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing will be a four-year renewable away covering full tuition and fees.

Was Breonna Taylor a drug dealer or living with a drug dealer?

No drugs were found at Taylor's apartment the night of her death and there were no drug offenses on her record. Kenneth Walker, who was not listed as living at Taylor's residence, does not have any prior drug offenses.

Glover, the main target of the investigation, did not live at the residence. Attorney Sam Aguiar said Taylor and Glover had dated two years prior to her death and had maintained a "passive" relationship. Police said they believed he was keeping drugs or money inside her apartment, though court records show neither were found.

