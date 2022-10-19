Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby

Friends of Christine Mendoza, 35, say she suffered from postpartum depression and was having problems with the baby's father.

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week.

San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder.

Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but was moved after her public defender said she is under medical supervision in jail.

On Sunday, police say they found the baby had suffered from traumatic injuries.

“The 2-month female baby was suffering from catastrophic wounds to her upper body,” said Lt. Steven Shebloski, San Diego Police Department.

On a GoFundMe page launched by Sophia’s father, he accuses her mother of stabbing their baby to death.

“There is evidence that this infant was a victim of a violent crime,” said Shebloski.

Detectives say they were asked to check the Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning where the baby lived with her mother.

“It appears it was a family friend of the female that ultimately called San Diego Police Communications to investigate this report of an infant death,” said Shebolski.

Friends of Mendoza who showed up at court on Wednesday didn't want to go on camera but shared pictures of her with Sophia's father at their baby shower.

They told CBS 8 that the mother suffered from postpartum depression and was having problems with the baby's father.

One friend says Mendoza called several people last weekend and wasn't in her right mind.

Since she is under medical supervision in jail, her arraignment was rescheduled.

Attorneys and detectives would not comment on what lead up to baby Sophia's murder.

Police say Mendoza was the only person in the home when they arrived, and she is the only suspect.

Mendoza is being held without bail. She will be in court for her arraignment on Tuesday, October 25.