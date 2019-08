SAN DIEGO — At least 11 people have suffered minor to moderately serious injuries in a traffic accident involving two school buses and a moving truck, according to Cal Fire.

The crash happened Thursday around noon on State Route 76 near Valley Center Road.

One adult and one minor were transported to a local hospital, 9 minors were evaluated and cleared, according to Cal Fire.

Highway 76 has reopened with traffic control after the westbound side of the roadway was previous blocked.