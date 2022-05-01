At least 3 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — No injuries were reported in a three-alarm fire that damaged several businesses in a strip mall Wednesday in El Cajon.
Crews from the Heartland Fire & Rescue Department responded to the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center where a salon, restaurant and smoke shop were engulfed in flames around 3 a.m.
According to authorities on scene, the fire may have started in the restaurant, however the investigation is ongoing.
"We encountered a large body of fire that had been burning for quite some time before it got reported. We did request a third alarm just because of the work that was required. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters and we're just in the salvage an overhaul stage at this time," the fire official said.
No other information was released.