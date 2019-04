VISTA, Calif. — After searching for hours, sheriff's detectives have located the 15-year-old girl with autism who went missing from her Vista home early Friday.



Abbey Motzer was last seen walking away from her residence in the 800 block of East Bobier Drive shortly before 5:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Motzer was checked out by medics before talking with deputies and eventually being reunited with her family.

Brandon Lewis - KFMB

