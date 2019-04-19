VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff's detectives reached out to the public Friday for help in locating a 15-year-old girl with autism who went missing from her Vista home.



Abbey Motzer was last seen walking away from her residence in the 800 block of East Bobier Drive shortly before 5:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Motzer does not have a cellphone or money with her and may attempt to hide from law enforcement, the department said.



She is white, 5 feet 7, about 150 pounds, with short blond hair and blue eyes. Motzer was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, white shorts and no shoes.



Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.