Asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border fueled by misinformation

Many know little about what will happen after Title 42 ends and the U.S. starts observing Title 8.

SAN DIEGO — Migrants worldwide hoping to get into the United States are now stuck waiting at the San Ysidro border; however, many know little about what will happen after Title 42 ends and the U.S. starts observing Title 8.

It's why some have been fueled by false information on social media and word of mouth.

CBS 8 at the border this evening talking to migrants who say they don't know the immigration policies that the U.S. has or the strict consequences that will come with Title 8, which allows the expedited removal of migrants.

An Ecuadorian woman named Miriam says she decided to journey after hearing from other migrants that the U.S. would accept asylum seekers into the U.S. once Title 42 is lifted.

She also adds that people have been hearing the message of an open border, which prompted immigration attorneys to share with migrants their message —do not be deceived.

“That once it’s gone, they can just show up at the border and claim asylum that they are going to let them in and that it's going to be all good and not issues, and that’s not what is going to happen,” said Jacob Sapochnick, a San Diego immigration lawyer.

For other migrants, it has already affected their immigration process, a woman from Colombia says she was misguided by what she believes were smugglers who deceived her and told her she would be able to cross the border from the port of entry.

She says she was detained immediately and was sent back to Mexico, where she remains.

With Title 42 expiring, under Title 8, the Biden Administration will enforce a new rule that bars some migrants from applying for asylum in the United States if they cross the border illegally or fail to apply for asylum in another country.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the end of Title 42 is nearing and is already causing more smugglers to encourage migrants to cross into the U.S. illegally.