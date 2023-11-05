Border Patrol apprehends hundreds of migrants in far East County

Two people from Colombia say they're from an area that's very dangerous. They said that this journey has made them hungry and tired.

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — Title 42 is set to expire and so much attention is on Otay Mesa and San Ysidro. But some migrants are using San Diego's back country to get in.

A large group of people crossed through far East County on Thursday. This includes Jacumba and Dulzura. That area is closer to the Tecate Port of Entry.

Border Patrol agents are spread out, all across the county. In addition to boots on the ground, there are cameras and sensors in place to alert them.

About 300 other people were in their same group. They made it on to U.S. soil after coming through the Otay Mountain Wilderness. Some said they were injured after climbing over the wall, then walking through Marron Valley, and onto the 94, near Campo Road. Many echoed that they've gone days without food and water.

As agents asked for passports and provided supplies, others set up a make-shift camp, even starting a fire in the brush as they waited to be transported.

With these final few hours under Title 42, some will be given a court date, possibly years from now, others will be deported right away. It's all case by case, until midnight.

"I's very sad, we have a humanitarian crisis happening at our border," County Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

The Republican expressed empathy saying we knew this was coming, so it could have been prevented.

"The federal government is letting us down, and hopefully this will lead to a better system, so we can get people across our border that are seeking asylum in an orderly fashion and in a humane way," Supervisor Desmond added.

Under Title 42 Customs and Border Protection turned away approximately three million asylum seekers. The current backlog, for those who were able to apply is close to two million. That number is now expected to rise.