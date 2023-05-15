Border Patrol clears out migrant campsites in Jacumba Hot Springs

For many migrants it's been days, even weeks waiting under the brutal desert conditions in Jacumba Hot Springs.

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — It's the moment hundreds of asylum seekers have been waiting for, U.S. Border Patrol agents arriving to load all of them into SUV’s where they will be taken in to get processed.

Each one of them is fleeing their country for a different reason.

“I want a good life, I want to study as well. I want a good future,” said a 13 year-old migrant boy from Azerbaijan. He told CBS 8 he and his family were misguided and led by coyotes, or human smugglers–that’s how they ended up in the unincorporated area of eastern San Diego county. “We stayed approximately one day here,” he said.

With hardly any supplies and living under makeshift shelters of tarps and wood, is why volunteers have been helping with humanitarian aid.

CBS 8 asked border patrol agents how processing will be handled, off camera they said they will be scanned by Customs and Border Protection on a case by case basis.

On Monday border patrol agents loaded up over two hundred migrants onto buses.

They added that migrant crossings are not uncommon in the area, but have never seen it of this magnitude.

Border patrol agents also highlighted that none of the migrants were fleeing from law enforcement. They have been asking agents to help them get processed.

Colombian migrant Miguel Angel said he hopes to get his asylum claim started so he can reunite with his brother.

Border Patrol’s goal is to clear out all the migrant campsites in the area by Monday night.