Border Patrol training exercise temporarily shuts down San Ysidro Port of Entry

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection will conduct an operational readiness exercise at the San Ysidro port of entry on May 10th at 9:00 p.m. The exercise will result in minimal processing delays for border crossers," according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"CBP’s highest priority is the safety and security of the American people, the traveling public, CBP personnel, and the communities we serve," the release from CBP continued.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection wait-time tracking software predicted traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry would be at its lowest point around 9 p.m., with an estimated wait time of 23 minutes.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry saw higher-than-normal wait times through most of the day by 5 p.m. on May 10.

Details surrounding what exactly authorities were training for were unknown.

Video captured by CBS 8 in 2019 when the agency planned another readiness exercise showed agents blocking the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The readiness exercise was planned to occur around the same time on May 10, when Title 42 expires on May 11 at 8:59 p.m. EST, although the U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not confirm whether the exercise was related.

The number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is increasing by the hundreds, adding to the thousands already there as the expiration of Title 42 nears.

The pandemic-era restriction ends at 8:59 p.m. Thursday on the West Coast.