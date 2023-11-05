Prepare for longer border wait times

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana warns of longer wait times and possible closure ahead of Title 42 expiring.

SAN DIEGO — Wait times at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry increased significantly as Title 42 is set to expire at 8:59 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

This follows a U.S. Customs and Border Protection planned training exercise on Wednesday night that shut down the San Ysidro Port of Entry for a short time. It is now reopened.

Details surrounding the purpose of the training were unknown.

Video captured by CBS 8 in 2019 when the agency planned another readiness exercise showed armed agents blocking the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

"CBP's highest priority is the safety and security of the American people, the traveling public, CBP personnel, and the communities we serve," according to a release form California Border Patrol.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not confirm whether the exercise was related to Title 42 expiration.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry saw higher-than-normal wait times through most of the morning of May 11th. With wait times already at 130 minutes by 3 a.m. The normal wait time is 96 minutes.

Wait times might be hours longer than what Border Patrol reports, due to backed up street traffic prior to where Border Patrol starts counting.

How to plan for the longer wait times:

Make sure your car is in good condition and has enough gas. Bring water, snacks and essential medication.