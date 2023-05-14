Campsite with hundreds of migrants near San Ysidro cleared out

On Saturday, Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection scanned documents and loaded people onto buses to get their asylum claims started.

SAN DIEGO — It's been three days since Title 8 has once again been put into effect, but the uncertainty continues with hundreds of migrants waiting near the San Ysidro border.

A Colombian man named Alexis could not hold back his tears after telling me he had to flee his country because of persecution.

He and hundreds of others have been waiting to get processed but are confused about when that will happen.

On Saturday, Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection scanned documents and loaded people onto buses to get their asylum claims started.

Off camera, the San Ysidro Port Director, Mariza Marin, told CBS 8 their focus is to clear out the self-made campsite and get migrants into processing facilities and humanitarian aid.

Over 300 migrants remained camping near the border; as of this evening, the campsite has been completely cleared out.

All left on that side of the fence were blankets and tarps.

For now, CBP has not released numbers of how many have been processed, but they say they are sending people to any facility with room to get them processed.

As for Alexis and other migrants, they are hoping they can make it into the U.S. to reunite with families or even sponsors.

Port Director Marin also tells me that CBP officers have mobile technology on-site that detects discrepancies in people’s documentation; if that's the case, they are taken to detention centers where they are further screened.