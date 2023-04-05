San Diego charities prepare for possible influx of migrants

It's estimated more than 10,000 migrants could cross the southern border daily after Title 42 expires on May 11th.

SAN DIEGO — Non-profits in San Diego are trying to figure out a way to help the thousands of migrants expected to cross our border after Title 42 ends on May 11th. It's estimated more than 10,000 migrants could cross the southern border daily.



"We want to ensure those individuals have a place to go," said Vino Pajanor, CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego.

Catholic Charities is one of several local non-profits preparing for a possible influx.

Pajanor says they've added staff and have been buying extra supplies such as toiletries, diapers and blankets. But, they're limited on how many migrants they can help.

Catholic Charities runs three shelters in San Diego and Imperial Counties, with a combined capacity of 1,500 people a day.

"We are prepared to receive a surge that could happen, but still we only have finite resources. Right now, I think what we need to look at is how we are going to work with the federal government, DHS and other local entities to ensure that how they are processing people at the border mimics our capacity so that we can have a safe environment for everybody - not only those coming in asking for asylum, but also the community at large," said Pajanor.

A spokesperson for Jewish Family Service tells CBS 8 they too will continue to assist migrants at the same level they've been doing over the past four years, adding there's still some uncertainty over what will happen once Title 42 expires.

Elsewhere, border towns across the United States are bracing for a potential surge.

El Paso has already declared a state of emergency. Shelters there are over capacity, and migrants are sleeping in the streets.

When asked about the crisis, San Diego mayor Todd Gloria says more resources are needed to ensure those allowed to cross are taken care of and don't wind up on the streets.

"We will not be able to service the people that we may receive without significant federal resources and right now I don't know if we'll be getting any of those, so we'll continue to ask for those not just the resources but the transparency."

To donate supplies to help the migrants, contact Catholic Charities or Jewish Family Service.