County leaders planning for end of Title 42, securing federal money

The concern is "street releases" - where shelters are so full that people entering the country are dropped at spots around town with nowhere to go. But Chairwoman Vargas is optimistic that it won't be as big of an issue as it's been in the past. “The majority of the asylum seekers have a destination already, and so it's the processing that has to take place so they can reach their final destination intact,” she said.



She also believes opening new regional processing centers in Central and South American countries will help reduce the number of asylum seekers that need to enter our county. “What this means and why this is so important is because it's intended to reduce the number of people coming to our borders,” Vargas said.



She also says she's been in communication with leaders from cities around the county to make sure there's collaboration. Ensure everything possible is being done to make this as positive of an experience as possible. “It's important for me as the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to remind folks that we are a welcoming county, and we're going to do everything we can to ensure that everyone here is treated with respect and dignity.”