Hundreds of migrants in Jacumba searching for answers

The border wall along San Ysidro isn’t the only stretch seeing an influx of migrants. In Jacumba, hundreds of people have gathered, hoping to enter the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — The border wall along San Ysidro isn’t the only stretch seeing an influx of migrants. In Jacumba, hundreds of people have gathered, hoping to enter the United States.

Jeffrey Osborne is one of the owners of Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel. He started his humanitarian effort with many organizations' help to package food, water, feminine products, and toiletries.

"We learned there are over 1,000 migrants here, so we started calling everybody we knew and organizing drop-offs and huge packages and a lot of packages from friends to help any way we can," said Osbourne.

Saturday, students from UC San Diego also made the hour-long drive to volunteer their time to help. They are providing food, water, and other necessities to hundreds of migrants.

"It's really important that we help everyone at the border. It must be scary not to know what is happening next. It's important to know what is happening and make sure people are informed and see what these people are going through," said Felicia, a UC San Diego student.

"I come from an immigrant family. I understand the struggle that comes with it and assimilating to a new country, and I want to be here to support it. I believe they have rights, and the right to migrate is a human right. Ultimately, we get people in power to change the immigration policy and use our voices," said Daniel Soria, a UC San Diego student.

Other migrants said they had been camping without food or water for four days. They’re from around the globe, including Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, Central Asia, and India.

"If I tell you the truth, it's a bad experience. Police only give us one snack and one bottle of water," said a migrant from India.

They say it is dangerous in their countries and want to be in the U.S. for a safer life.

16-year-old Julian Marcus is from Colombia. He has been camping outside in hot, muggy weather with his mother, father, and two brothers for the past three days in Jacumba. They’re waiting to get into the United States with very little information.

"It's horrible. We are very hungry," said Marcus.

With little information about what happens next, Marcus says he is grateful for these UC San Diego students and organizations for helping out.

"It's amazing to have this food and the community here helping. Thank you," smiles Marcus.

You can help by checking out the Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel's Instagram.