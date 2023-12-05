More migrants arrive at US-Mexico border one day after expiration of Title 42

US Customs and Border Protection agents picked up a group of women and children around 9:00 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The crowd at the US-Mexico border in San Ysidro grew even larger Friday following the expiration of Title 42.

Hundreds of migrants, including several young children, gathered near the border fence. Some stood in line to charge their cell phones at makeshift charging stations. Others waited for supplies from volunteers.

Stacks of water and fruit were piled up Friday morning. Volunteers told CBS 8 they're trying to distribute it in an orderly fashion, to avoid chaos.

"You can't be in the open air cold and heat without that taxing the human body, without that having a significant impact on people's lives. We are seeing the deterioration of some people who have been out here for a longer period of time," said Pedro Rios of the American Friends Service Committee.

He and his organization have been bringing supplies to migrants at the wall near Dairy Mart Road and Monument Road since February. He said the number of people there Friday was higher than previous days.

CBS 8 was there as Customs and Border Protection Agents picked up two different groups of women and children.

Rios said the first step toward claiming asylum is the migrants must go through a 'credible fear' interview.

"I think the statistics show that there are many people who do not pass the threshold of credible fear," said Rios. "It’s so high and you have to have so much evidence, most of the individuals here while they do have a significant fear and reason why they left their country of origin, that might not be enough to cut it for an asylum claim."