Migrant mothers spent Mother's Day hoping for asylum beyond the U.S.-Mexico border wall

In the U.S., Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, but in many other countries, it's celebrated on the 10th.

SAN DIEGO — For many Latin American countries, Mother’s Day is today; In contrast, many celebrate at home with family, while hundreds of migrant mothers spend today waiting at the San Ysidro border with their children.

CBS 8’s Regina Yurrita was at the border, where many women said their journey was difficult.

Some migrants said they left their mothers behind while they journeyed to the U.S.-Mexcio border ahead of Title 42 expiring, while others are hoping to reunite with them - some even traveled with their babies.

For many migrant mothers waiting at the border, Mother’s Day will be a cruel holiday because it’s a painful reminder of the family they left behind or the small person they are trying to protect.

For Michelle, a migrant mother from Ecuador, who, during our interview, could not contain her tears after she was asked why she would risk her and her 3-year-old daughter’s life after making the journey by foot

She said the stakes are much more dangerous in her country, where the cartel has threatened her and her baby.

You could see families reaching out through the border fence that separates the U.S. And Mexico. Some without warmth, food, or water.

A migrant woman from Panama also became emotional after she said, with God's help, she hopes she can give her 9-year-old, Vinieta, a better life.

CBS 8's Regina Yurrita asked little Vinieta if she knew how brave her mom had been.

Vinieta said, "She's a warrior."

The pandemic-era restriction ends at 8:59 p.m. Thursday on the West Coast.