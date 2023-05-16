San Diego nonprofit planning humanitarian convoy to Mexico to deliver recent donations to migrants

Shane Harris, president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, says he’s seen first-hand the need and desperation many people are facing.

SAN DIEGO — While the large crowds of migrants waiting along the border may be gone, the need is not. The San Diego community is pitching in to help migrants as they wait for the possibility to enter the U.S.

“It was greatly concerning to see folks sleeping on the rocks and the dirt, on trash bags,” said Harris.

Even though border patrol agents have taken in those migrants, Harris says many are still in need.

“People have a misconception about that portion in between the Tijuana and San Diego borders being cleared out that they think the migrant issue is over, and it's not. There are hundreds if not thousands convening on the other side of the border finding shelter over there and going around Tijuana that are desperately in need of basic resources,” continued Harris.

The nonprofit is organizing a humanitarian convoy that will travel into Mexico to deliver the supplies.

“We’re working with government officials in Mexico as well as government officials here, to make sure we have as much as a smooth and safe process of getting the stuff over the border and to the shelters in Tijuana," continued Harris.

Harris says whatever they are not able to get into Mexico will go to facilities on the U.S. side.

And whatever is left that they’re unable to give to migrants will go to the people living on the streets of San Diego.

“We’re leading that charge to meet those needs. People can make their donations, we need water, we need sleeping bags and we need other resourced that people are willing to contribute,” he added.

Harris is still working on a date to get the supplies across the border. In the meantime, he encourages those who can help, to drop off donations.

He hopes the donations will meet the needs of 800 to 1,000 migrants that are waiting for their claims to be processed.

People are being encouraged to donate nonperishable food items and water and avoid donating used clothes.

You can take drop off items at 6125 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92114.

Donations can be dropped off Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Call 619-354-8051 to gain access into building.