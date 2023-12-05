Some migrants transported to San Diego shelters during the initial steps of the asylum process

SAN DIEGO — Following the end of Title 42 , more migrants are being processed for their asylum claims. Once allowed to stay in the United States, many are initially transported to shelters in the San Diego area. On Friday, busses carrying large groups of migrants arrived at a Mission Valley hotel, which serves as a shelter run by Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities San Diego and Imperial County CEO Vino Pajanor tells CBS 8 over the past few days, they've received a total of more than 2,000 people at their three shelters, including at their Mission Valley location, and two more in Imperial County. "The day before yesterday we had a thousand individuals - close to a thousand individuals get dropped off. Yesterday, it was close to about 1,200," said Pajanor. Pajanor says between all three locations, the capacity is 1,500.

"People come in. They stay there for one to two days and they are off to their final destination to reunite with their families," said Pajanor.



CBS 8 saw several migrants leave the shelter Friday in Ubers and cabs, headed to places like the airport or a bus station.



Pajanor says most pay for their own transportation.



As for what the shelter provides, Pajanor says in addition to food, toiletries, beds, and showers, if needed, workers help migrants navigate how to get to their next stop.



In some cases, if someone doesn't have family in the United States, they'll help find host families who can house them.



Pajanor tells CBS 8 everyone who comes to their shelters has already been through the initial screening process and has been granted permission to stay in the United States for now.



"So they turn up at the border, Border Patrol processes them. Once they are processed, they give them what is known a notice to appear, a date in time at the location they're going to in the United States where they have to present themselves on a particular date before an immigration judge and file their asylum petition before them," said Pajanor.



When asked if they have enough resources to handle the influx, Pajanor says for now, the system is working, though he worries about street releases if they or other shelters run out of space.



Regardless, he says it's his duty to help, and encourages others to do the same.



"We are the beacon of hope for the entire world whether we like it or not. People see us and say that is the country is the model for the rest of the world," said Pajanor.