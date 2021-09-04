Younger migrant children arrive in San Diego on Friday

Health and Human Services say the new group of girls will be “tender age” which is classified as between 5-12 years old.

SAN DIEGO — News 8 learned Friday morning that the United States Department of Health and Human Services transferred 300 migrant girls from the San Diego Convention Center to another site at Fort Bliss in Texas. The girls were transferred to make room for younger children who arrived Friday morning.

Health and Human Services said the new group of girls will be “tender age” which is classified as between 5-12 years old. Health and Human Services said it will make staffing changes to accommodate for these new younger kids.

The first group of girls at the Convention Center were older, but there were some as young as 12 if they had an older sister with them. The convention center began housing teenage girls and then boys as young as 12 if they had an older sister here.

United States Border Patrol said most of these kids have a family member here in the United States.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and Vice Chair Nora Vargas reacted with the following statement:

“San Diego was chosen as the best place for the most vulnerable younger children because of the high standards of care that our local service providers like South Bay Community Services and Rady Children’s Hospital have set. We are incredibly proud of the work they have done in such a short period of time. Regardless of the ages of the children arriving, San Diego will give them the compassionate support they need as they await the day they’re connected with the family members or guardians who will care for them here in the United States.”

The Convention Center will house migrant kids until July.